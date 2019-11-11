'Let there be peace': Remembrance display taken step further

Mr Hulse has been creating a remembrance display at Bridgnorth Baptist Church for many years, but after seeing news of the Essex lorry deaths, he decided he wanted to broaden the display.

Instead of just reflecting on those who have died in war, he wanted people to think about those that are still here, and on the hope for peace.

"Every year I do the window display so that people remember those who have fallen," he said.

"This year, because of the people who found in that lorry, I've added a small frame that says let there be peace.

Ray Hulse who has created a memorial window display for Remembrance Sunday at the Bridgnorth Baptist Church office

"Hopefully people see it and reflect on that. If there was peace in the world, those people would have still be alive today."

Mr Hulse, who is believed to be the longest service Santa Claus in the country, sets up the remembrance window each year just before his busy period.

In the coming six weeks, he will be travelling across the county as his alter ego, who he has been performing as for 57 years.

He will be in Oswestry, Telford and Shrewsbury at various times of the month, and will be at a number of events in his home town of Bridgnorth.

"It's nice to know you've done it for that many years," he said "And it's nice to know that's it's made a difference to so many children."