Bridgnorth house fire
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a house in Bridgnorth.
The fire broke out in the bedroom at a house in Highlands Road in the town at about 7.15pm tonight .
Four fire crews from Bridgnorth and Telford Centre went to the scene amid reports that there could be someone inside the house.
But the reports proved unfounded.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to go into the house and put out the fire.
The cause is not yet known.
