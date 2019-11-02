Bridgnorth supermarket spreads seasonal spirit

Following the launch of a partnership earlier this year with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations, Aldi is now donating surplus food and is encouraging groups to take part in the scheme.

As part of the Christmas initiative, charities and community groups will be paired with Aldi stores and will be able to collect fresh food products that are near the end of their shelf life such as fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread after the store closes at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Last year, Aldi donated just under half a million meals to charities across the UK, and is hoping to build on this number for Christmas 2019.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “Our Christmas food donation scheme is something we’re really passionate about and we’re working with Neighbourly this year to pair as many stores up as possible.

“Last year we were able to reach thousands of people across the UK, and some charities were even able to prepare fresh meals that fed families well into the New Year.

"This is our third year of Christmas food donations and we’re hoping this year will be just as successful, and we look forward to working with local charities and food banks from Bridgnorth in the future.”

Charitable groups interested in working with Aldi this Christmas must have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years, be a registered charity, CIC or community group and be able to collect, transport and store chilled food products.

Anyone interested should contact Neighbourly at aldichristmas@Neighbourly.com before Monday November 11.