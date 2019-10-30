Horse rescued from busy road near Bridgnorth four times in a week

Officers took to Twitter in the hopes of finding the owner of the horse, which keeps straying into the A454 in Worfield.

The same horse has been reported to the Police 4 times in the last week for straying into the A454 in Worfield. If anyone knows who owns the horse, please get in touch with the Police on 101, incident 0020S 281019. The Police need to safeguard road users and the horse. — Bridgnorth Police (@BridgnorthCops) October 28, 2019

They wrote: "If anyone knows who owns the horse, please get in touch with the police.

"The police need to safeguard road users and the horse."

Anybody with information is asked to call officers on 101, citing incident number 0020S 281019.