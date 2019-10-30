Advertising
Horse rescued from busy road near Bridgnorth four times in a week
Police have been called to rescue a horse from a busy road near Bridgnorth four times in single week.
Officers took to Twitter in the hopes of finding the owner of the horse, which keeps straying into the A454 in Worfield.
They wrote: "If anyone knows who owns the horse, please get in touch with the police.
"The police need to safeguard road users and the horse."
Anybody with information is asked to call officers on 101, citing incident number 0020S 281019.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.