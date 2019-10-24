Man died three days after hospital discharge

Ivor Alfred Lockley, of Meadow Close, Morville, Bridgnorth, a retired builder, fell 10-12 foot from a roof, suffering broken ribs.

Speaking at the inquest in his death at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury yesterday (wed) , his daughter, Rita Lockley, said she and her two sisters, were concerned about the discharge of elderly patients from hospital.

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, hear evidence that Mr Lockley, had gone to a friend's house in Church Stretton on February 28.

While there he went up a ladder onto a garage roof but then fell. He was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

He was discharged from hospital on March 13 and died at his home on March 16.

Medical cause of death was a ruptured aorta due to rib fracture, the inquest heard.

Mr Ellery said that evidence he had seen did not support any view that Mr Lockley's death was preventable and recorded accidental death.

"I say that without prejudice to any further action or complaint the family may wish to pursue," he said.

He said the fact that Mr Lockley had been up on the roof was testament to his fitness and active life.

Miss Lockley on behalf of her sisters said: "We do understand that this is an accident. We are concerned about the discharge of the elderly and that there was no care and support for Dad on discharge. He had asked for care."

She said his daughters should have been involved in his discharge.