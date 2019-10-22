Diamond anniversary reunion for Bridgnorth school

Sixty people were at the "Class of '59" get-together at the Down Hotel, Bridgnorth.

"It was a wonderful evening with lots of renewing of old friendships and, of course, plenty of reminiscing," said organiser Mrs Maureen Fullwood.

The celebration cake was cut by geography teacher Mrs Mary Shaw of Eardington – back in 1959 she was Miss Brookes – watched by former pupils.

Mrs Shaw gave a talk during the evening on the history of the school in those early days.

The school opened on Tuesday, September 8, 1959.

Maureen, from Dunval Close in Bridgnorth, was the young Maureen Bentley when she attended.

The separate girls' and boys' schools at Oldbury Wells were destined to become one. Some mixed classes started in September 1972, and a year later it became a comprehensive, straddling the road.