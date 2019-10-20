Advertising
999 help for frightened canines
Emergency services went to the aid of their four legged friends.
A dog became jammed on a shelf at a property in Bridgnorth.
Firefighters from the town went to Friars Street at 6.48pm on Saturday and released the animal in 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in Mid Wales a dog ran off in fright from an accident between Welshpool and Foel.
The collision happened at 3.45pm yesterday.
Dyfed Powys police appealed for help in tracking down the dog, a red boxer called Nelly.
Officers later tweeted to say that Nelly had been found safe and well.
