999 help for frightened canines

By Sue Austin | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Emergency services went to the aid of their four legged friends.

A dog became jammed on a shelf at a property in Bridgnorth.

Firefighters from the town went to Friars Street at 6.48pm on Saturday and released the animal in 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Mid Wales a dog ran off in fright from an accident between Welshpool and Foel.

The collision happened at 3.45pm yesterday.

Dyfed Powys police appealed for help in tracking down the dog, a red boxer called Nelly.

Officers later tweeted to say that Nelly had been found safe and well.

