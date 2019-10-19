Menu

Police gallop to rescue of runaway horse in Bridgnorth

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News

Quick-thinking police officers came to the rescue of a runaway horse in Bridgnorth.

Quick-thinking police officers with a sheepish-looking runaway horse. Photo: @BridgnorthCops

The horse was found roaming freely on the A454 this morning, but officers were able to safely tether it to a fence, away from traffic on the 60mph road.

Bridgnorth Police tweeted: "Loose horse on the A454 safely tethered to his fence by Bridgnorth officers. #ruralpolicingatitsfinest #stubbornhorse #teamwork #notahappyhorse #saferroads."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

