Police gallop to rescue of runaway horse in Bridgnorth
Quick-thinking police officers came to the rescue of a runaway horse in Bridgnorth.
The horse was found roaming freely on the A454 this morning, but officers were able to safely tether it to a fence, away from traffic on the 60mph road.
Bridgnorth Police tweeted: "Loose horse on the A454 safely tethered to his fence by Bridgnorth officers. #ruralpolicingatitsfinest #stubbornhorse #teamwork #notahappyhorse #saferroads."
