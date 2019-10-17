Advertising
Man arrested after armed robbery near Bridgnorth
A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery after a police raid outside Bridgnorth this morning.
Officers arrested the 34-year-old man at an address in Woodhill Road, Highley in connection to a robbery that happened at the Co-Op in Bridgnorth's High Street on October 6.
The arrested man is in police custody, but detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at about 9.30pm.
Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 684s 061019.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
