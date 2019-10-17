Man arrested after armed robbery near Bridgnorth

Officers arrested the 34-year-old man at an address in Woodhill Road, Highley in connection to a robbery that happened at the Co-Op in Bridgnorth's High Street on October 6.

The arrested man is in police custody, but detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at about 9.30pm.

Assisted @ShropCID with rapid entry to an address just o/s Bridgnorth this morning and arrested a male sus armed robbery, burglary, theft from MV and TOMV. #police #Protect @SuptMoLansdale pic.twitter.com/FT3HPWuX5y — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) October 17, 2019

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 684s 061019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org