Menu

Advertising

Man arrested after armed robbery near Bridgnorth

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery after a police raid outside Bridgnorth this morning.

Officers broke down the door during the raid

Officers arrested the 34-year-old man at an address in Woodhill Road, Highley in connection to a robbery that happened at the Co-Op in Bridgnorth's High Street on October 6.

The arrested man is in police custody, but detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at about 9.30pm.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 684s 061019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News