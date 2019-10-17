Bridgnorth ghost walk shows town in a darker light

Bridgnorth's ghost walk this year will go ahead from 7pm on October 30 and October 31 – Halloween, starting from the town hall in the High Street and exploring historic haunts of the townspeople.

Organisers at the Theatre on the Steps said: "Our tour guides lead you through the ghostly avenues and alleyways of ancient Bridgnorth, where lurking in the shadows are 10 ghosts, who tell you the eerie tale of how they met their grisly ends – starting at the town hall on Bridgnorth High Street and ending at the theatre with a 30 minute spooktacular stage show.

"Are you prepared to be scared?"

The Halloween outing is already booked up, but there are spaces still available for the preceding day.

Adult tickets cost £12, and children's cost £6.

The organisers said: "Please note that our 10 guides each take a group of 20 people on the walk.

"We will email you a few days before the event to advise you of which group you will be in, if you want to be in the same group as friends who have made a separate booking please send us an email, at the time of booking, telling us who they are so we can make sure that you are all put into the same group."

For more information or to book call 01746 766477 or email theatreonthesteps@btconnect.com