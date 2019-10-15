Sculpture paying tribute to former pit workers unveiled at Severn Valley Country Park

Severn Valley Country Park hosted the ceremony as part of its 'Pit at the Park' event.

The event has been marking 50 years since the closure of Alveley pit and the end of coal mining in the Severn Valley.

As part of the event, Bridgnorth Mayor Ron Whittle, officially unveiled the new detaching hook sculpture – constructed by Ray Matthews – which is dedicated to all those who worked at both Alveley and Highley pits.

The detaching hook is the same as the ones which were used at the pit and therefore a fitting tribute.

The sculpture is located on the route of the park's new history trail.

A new surfaced path has been constructed by the original play area and down through Hall Close Coppice.

This path is the first stage in the creation of the new trail.

The trail will include information panels which will inform visitors about some of the industrial and social history of what is now Severn Valley Country Park.

The route will also go past the site of Wood Cottage/The Boathouse.