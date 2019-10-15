Prostitution, unlicensed ale and bar brawls: New book delves into history of Bridgnorth boozers

Inns and Alehouses of Bridgnorth is the latest book published by historian and author Clive Gwilt and features 230 pubs dating back to the 1700s.

The 60-year-old, who has lived in the town all of his life, has written more than 30 publications on Bridgnorth and its history, including the council's first ever town guide in 1981.

His latest venture saw him researching the most historic pubs and bars to collate more than 45 years of research into a complete guide on the venues in the area.

A book signing and launch event was held at The Shakespeare Inn this weekend and featured his previous works as well as other rare Second World War artefacts, including Hitler's plans to invade the town.

"The book has a lot of interesting tales about prostitution, fighting, you name it," he said.

"It was a very rough town down Friar Street and Underhill Street on a Saturday night. There's even a quote in there about how the police at the time were frightened to go down there it was that bad.

Author Clive Gwilt with Patricia Shenton from Bridgnorth

"The first pubs of Bridgnorth were in the 1700s when we had the race track. Every house would brew their own beer and sell it at the races near Stanmore. They'd be fined a couple of pence by magistrates for not having a licence but end up making a good profit so it was a good income."

Also on display at the book launch were a number of documents, maps and guides used by Hitler in his plans to invade Bridgnorth.

Mr Gwilt added: "Most of the Second World War items date back to 1939 and were found in a bunker after the war.

"Hitler knew about Bridgnorth and he had everything from possible bomb targets and maps, to visitor guides and street plans of the major towns surrounding Bridgnorth.

"He wanted to take over Apley Hall just up the river and would have had the RAF base too.

"A businessman from Bridgnorth bought the documents at auction but this is the third and last time they will be on display to stop them getting damaged."

Andrew Cooper, manager of Bridgnorth Northgate Museum, received the first proof copy of Inns and Alehouses of Bridgnorth.

He was at the launch displaying information on the museum and said it was clear years of work had gone into the making of the book.

"I've known Clive for many years and as we're both interested in history, and since I've been the manager of Northgate Museum, I've tried to help him and be a partner to bring it all together," he said.

"It's a great book and Clive knows his stuff so he doesn't really need any help. It's very entertaining and I think it's cheap at just £20 considering the amount of time and effort put into it – I hope he sells every last copy."