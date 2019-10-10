New Broseley and Bridgnorth group gives food for thought

Connect Aid volunteers travel around stores including Marks and Spencer, Greggs and Aldi in the Broseley and Bridgnorth area to pick up food donated by the shops they can not sell. They they set themselves up in a central point, giving away the free groceries in return for a minimum donation of just £1.

Project leader Lea Bevan said the money was to cover the insurance costs of the project. The volunteers picked up their first donated load at the end of September and have since held free grocery give-aways.

Yesterday saw a successful giveaway at the Broseley Community Centre.

Scores of people picked up food ranging from bread and cake to peppers and tomatoes.

“We are working in partnership with local stories enabling us to collect and redistribute local, surplus food before it goes off for incineration,” Ms Bevan said.

“Everyone is welcome to benefit. This is all about reducing food waste and reducing its travel and impact on our environment.

“Bring along bags and containers for loose items like fruit and vegetables.”

The next event is will be at the Leegomery Centre on Tuesday October 15 between 11am and noon.