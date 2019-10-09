Work starts on major Bridgnorth development

The Bridgnorth development is taking place on the Stourbridge Road frontage of Chartwell Park with planning permission also recently granted for further buildings.

It will see Euro Garages operating the new petrol station.

The site was previously owned by Advantage West Midlands but development stalled when the agency was wound up.

Bought by Chartwell Development the company is now moving to build a first phase of units for letting.

A spokesman for Chartwell’s said four new units would also be built, with an agreement already in place for a national organisation to take one of them on.

Work on the units will begin once a tender has been awarded and is expected to be finished by summer 2020.

Delighted

The spokesman said: “The company is delighted that work has now commenced.

Advertising

“We have also just received a flexible planning consent for 16,000 square feet of new factory/warehouse buildings in four units and one of these has already been let to a national organisation, with considerable interest in the others.

“Construction of this £1.75m phase is at tender stage and will be completed by summer 2020.

"Moreover we have just quoted terms to another major company for a purpose-designed building and are optimistic that this will proceed to the planning application stage soon.

“Chartwell Park has already attracted significant investment into Bridgnorth with a large branch of Oswestry-based builders merchant Tudor Griffiths trading here.”

Advertising

The spokesman said the site would be a benefit to the town.

He said: “The new petrol station will be very welcome as local drivers have been frustrated for years that the town’s single petrol station can become congested at peak times. The new facility to be run by national operator Euro Garages includes a convenience shop and dedicated fuelling lanes for HGV’s which currently struggle to find anywhere locally to fill up.

“The remainder of the site will accommodate about 25,000 square feet of space which we plan to build out in the next two years.”