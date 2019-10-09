Ride on SVR for Duke in Bridgnorth visit

A ride on the Severn Valley Railway, a visit to the Town Hall and a final stop at the town’s historic cliff railway are all on the agenda for Prince Richard, The Duke of Gloucester, on Thursday, October 17.

He is also set to meet with representatives from a number of charitable and volunteer organisations and discuss the work they do in the area.

The duke will be greeted and escorted around Bridgnorth by the town's mayor, Councillor Ron Whittle and mayoress, Councillor Carol Whittle.

The Duke of Gloucester's last visit to Bridgnorth Cliff Railway alongside the mayor, Mr Rutter, on April 23, 1981

The last time the 75-year-old royal took to the streets of Low Town and High Town was on April 23, 1981.