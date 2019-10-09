Advertising
Ride on SVR for Duke in Bridgnorth visit
Bridgnorth will have a royal visitor next week.
A ride on the Severn Valley Railway, a visit to the Town Hall and a final stop at the town’s historic cliff railway are all on the agenda for Prince Richard, The Duke of Gloucester, on Thursday, October 17.
He is also set to meet with representatives from a number of charitable and volunteer organisations and discuss the work they do in the area.
The duke will be greeted and escorted around Bridgnorth by the town's mayor, Councillor Ron Whittle and mayoress, Councillor Carol Whittle.
The last time the 75-year-old royal took to the streets of Low Town and High Town was on April 23, 1981.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment