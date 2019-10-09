Regulator urged to seize assets of inactive Bridgnorth charity

Bridgnorth Club for Young People has not been operating since the early 2000s but in recent years residents of the town have questioned the lack of activity, and what the funds it may hold might be used for.

The club operated from the 1940s, officially registering as a charity in 1964, and owned the Grade II-listed Bishop Percy’s House in Cartway until it was sold off.

The Charity Commission removed the club from its official register last month, and now Rector Simon Cawdell from St Mary Magdelene’s Church in East Castle Street hopes the watchdog can help the money get transferred to an active charity which is working towards similar aims.

He said: “The great shame of this is that there is an organisation – the Bridgnorth Youth and Schools Project – working really hard to fulfil the needs of young people in the town.

“It is in constant need of funds.

“Here is a charity, Bridgnorth Club for Young People, which may have assets available which would be able to help with that.

“We think they have got a lot of assets. What steps are the Charity Commission going to take?”

Charity Commission spokeswoman Stefanie Mair has said the regulator has been in touch with the club’s trustees and provided them with advice and guidance around what they must do to ensure the charity is properly wound up and/or administered in line with their legal obligations.

She added:”Transparency matters when it comes to charities, so we expect the trustees to be able to answer questions about funds held and to keep the local community appropriately informed about the charity’s future.”

Bridgnorth town clerk Lee Jakeman has also spoken to the trustees and insists that “nothing unjust” has been done. The town council was due to discuss the matter at a meeting in the town last night.

The Shropshire Star has made efforts to contact the charity but no one was available.