Fundraisers to climb 800 steps at Bridgnorth charity event

The Up the Steps Walk is a community event challenging walkers to climb the oldest parts of Bridgnorth along more than 800 steps throughout the town.

The yearly event, organised by the town’s Rotary Club, is taking place on Sunday, October 13 at 2pm from the Town Hall.

The two-hour walk will take participants from Low Town to High Town – up Friars Loade, St Leonards, Stoneway, Seven Sixes and Ebenezer Steps.

Entry is £10 and can be paid at the start of the event.

Elwyn Jones, secretary of the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, said: “We want walkers to collect sponsor money for their chosen club, favourite charity or any other good causes.

“This provides the perfect opportunity for clubs to raise money to run their own events and buy equipment. Walkers can be in teams or as individuals and we’re encouraging everyone to take part.

“It’s over 800 steps and that’s the challenge that sponsors will enjoy supporting.”

The event usually raises thousands of pounds for individual charities chosen by participants and this year will mark the seventh time it has taken place.

Those wishing to take part can register by emailing fej1284@btinternet.com or by visiting bridgnorthrotary.org.uk