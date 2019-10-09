Bridgnorth community hospital coffee shop closing for revamp

The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital will be closing its coffee shop on Monday, October 14.

The kitchen area is being extended and upgraded, and a date for the shop's reopening is yet to be made.

Sue Burrows, publicity officer at the friends group, said the cost of the renovation is not yet known but it is likely to last a couple of weeks.

She said: "The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital coffee shop will be closing for refurbishment from Monday until a date to be announced.

"The kitchen area is to be extended and the work will take a few weeks to complete.

"Thanks to everyone for your custom and we look forward to seeing you back sometime soon."