Shropshire care home 'desperate' to restore phone and internet services

Bradeney House Nursing Home has been without its internet and phone services since Friday morning and has been operating and diverting calls through a single mobile phone since the problems occurred at about 9.15am.

The residence in Worfield cares for more than 100 elderly people and said a lack of internet was becoming an increasing concern as time goes on.

Les Jones, director of the home, said: "We've got no telephones so if someone wants to ring in and check on a family member we're having to get everything diverted to one phone – so through our switchboard we've got a queue of calls.

"We're with Yo Telecom and British Telecom and I've rung over the weekend but I'm getting absolutely nowhere.

"It's desperate that we get these services back as soon as possible. If I was told a date, maybe we could grin and bear it but I don't even know if they've started the job yet."

Yo Telecom confirmed the care home was without internet and that it was an issue with a British Telecom line.

It added the care home had been kept up to date with the fault and that it is currently within its target of restoring internet services.