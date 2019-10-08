Expanding business park will protect Bridgnorth's economy, claims consortium

The expansion of Stanmore Business Park would allow current and future businesses to grow, representatives of the Stanmore Consortium have said.

This comes as questions are being asked over the need of the site, which is proposed as a 40-hectare expansion of Stanmore Business Estate.

The website advertising the project says it is expected to create 2,000 jobs and 'build on the success of Stanmore Business Park'.

But residents and campaigners from Save Bridgnorth Greenbelt Group have said there are already vacant premises available to potential businesses in and around the area, including about 18 hectares in Tasley.

Stanmore Consortium, made up of Apley Estate, Stanmore Properties and other local landowners, said extending the park in Stanmore would promote sustainable business growth and allow a large number of businesses to 'cluster' together.

A spokesperson from Stanmore Consortium said: "The expansion of Stanmore Business Park would protect the economy of the town for the long term, providing space for growing local businesses as well as companies looking to move to the area and cluster with existing high-tech engineering businesses already located on the site."

The plans, which also include building 850 homes in Stanmore up until 2036 as part of a 'garden village' and a further 650 homes after 2036, are part of Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review.

Residents of Shifnal, which is only 10 miles away, are facing similar proposals.

Members of the town, which is subject to an extra 1,500 homes, have held a number of protests and have even sought legal advice on fighting the plans, which may also include a further 3,000 homes in the neighbouring village of Tong.