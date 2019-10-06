Shropshire villager celebrates 100th birthday

It was a lucky Friday the thirteenth earlier this month for Joan Link as she received a birthday card from the Queen and celebrated with friends and family at The Royal Oak in Alveley.

The 100-year-old, originally from Quatt, near Bridgnorth, managed to raise more than £250 towards Quatt Village Hall rather than receive presents.

Steph Hinton, village hall secretary, said: "Though Joan doesn't live in Quatt anymore, she is still an active participant in activities at Quatt Village Hall.

"Once a trustee of the hall, Joan still holds dear the times and experiences she has had and still has at the village hall.

"Joan has been very generous to the hall over the years and to celebrate her 100th birthday she was no different.

"Instead of presents she asked for donations to be made to Quatt Village Hall for its upkeep.

"She very kindly raised over £250, she is truly a remarkable woman in every sense."

When asked what keeps her going, Joan simply replied: "A packet of Quavers and Horlicks every night before bed."