Inactive Bridgnorth charity given 'advice' on 'legal obligations'

Residents of the town have questioned the lack of activity from the Bridgnorth Club for Young People and queried what the potentially large sum of unused funds it holds will be used for.

The club, which outlines its aims as providing support to young people through physical recreation, education and training, first registered as a charity on January 16, 1964.

But as of September 9 this year, it was removed from the Charity Commission's official register.

The Charity Commission's website said the reason for its removal was that the club "does not operate".

Stefanie Mair, Charity Commission spokeswoman, said: "We have contacted Bridgnorth Club for Young People and provided the trustees with advice and guidance around what they must do to ensure the charity is properly wound up and/or administered in line with their legal obligations.

"Transparency matters when it comes to charities, so we expect the trustees to be able to answer questions about funds held and to keep the local community appropriately informed about the charity's future."

Bridgnorth town clerk, Lee Jakeman, said: "I have told the council that I'd written to the Charity Commission following concerns raised.

"I have also written to the charity and received a response.

"Nothing unjust has been done and if there was anything of concern it would be raised with the police."

Before the club was removed from the Charity Commission's register, it had failed to provide information on its finances, with documents more than 165 days overdue.

Inactive charities shut down by the Charity Commission can then have their assets transferred to other similar active charities.

Mr Jakeman added: "The town council is looking at it with the point of view of, if there are significant funds available, the council would encourage the charity to redirect the funds to another charity with similar objectives that is currently operating."

Bridgnorth Town Council is set to discuss the club at its next meeting on Tuesday, October 8.

The charity, also known as Bridgnorth Boys Club, was previously given Bishop Percy’s House in Cartway to operate from in 1945 by Major A C Foster of Apley, before it put the grade I listed building up for sale in 2003 due to the high cost of upkeep and restoration works needed to make the building safe.

The building remained empty until reopening in March 2018 as a tearoom with accommodation.