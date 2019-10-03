'So much more than books': Bridgnorth librarian on the changing role of libraries

Emma Spenser said libraries today were 'so much more than books', and that they were becoming more like community hubs.

Her comments come ahead of National Libraries Week, which runs from October 7 until October 12.

"Usage of the libraries is going up, but in a different way," Emma said. "We have events that are pitched at everybody. That's a unique thing, to have somebody of every age come in and have something relevant and useful to them.

"Most of it being free, in this day and age, is a bonus.

"We are so much more than books. We not only have services within the library itself, we've also got e-services where you can borrow books online and download them to your device. You can also use our e-magazines digitally, and all of this is free with your library card. You just need that to register with us. We have lots of clubs, groups and events that happen in the library too."

Emma said the public's focus on digital was one of the biggest developments of the last few decades.

But libraries were becoming a meeting place for groups, as well as providing their traditional services.

"The library is a brilliant community resource," she said. "Just in this month we have local and family history advice sessions, poetry sessions, reading groups. We've got craft groups. We've got all sorts of things for people to come and get involved with.

"We have a very successful summer reading challenge. We had a brilliant take up for that. The theme was to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the moon landings. We had a brilliant attendance in children taking part in events round that. We have a trophy for the four town schools, and I challenged them to join the summer reading challenge and see which school had completed the most books. I will shortly be visiting the winning school, but can't reveal who it is just yet.

During National Libraries Week, Bridgnorth Library will host a number of events.

On Monday an IT Help session will be held between 10am and midday, offering people free help with their devices. Children aged up to five will be able to enjoy rhymes, stories and songs from 10.30am until 11am on Monday, and poet Paul Francis will offer a workshop on sonnet writing from 2pm until 4pm.

A libraries roadshow exploring what's next for Shropshire Libraries will be held from 10am until 3pm on Tuesday, and will give visitors the chance to have their say on changes.

Knit, Craft and Natter will meet between 10am and midday on October 11, and a family history advice session will be hed from 2pm until 5pm on the same day.