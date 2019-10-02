Shropshire charity given donation towards annual cancer screening event

Lines of men are expected to turn out for the Bridgnorth Lions' next prostate cancer screening event, which last year saw a record turnout of more than 1,000 people.

In support of the next event, taking place on October 31, Bridgnorth Angling Society donated £720 to the Lions group.

The society raised the funds at a River Severn fishing match, attended by 62 anglers from across the Midlands, earlier this summer.

Society chairman, Brian Preece, said: "The money came from the match fees, a raffle and private donations.

"All our members together with the co-organiser, well known Midlands angler Jim Burton, were keen to give the money to the Lions for use at their prostate cancer screening event which is attended by so many local men."

Event organisers at the Lions group said at least 50 men were likely to have learnt they had prostate cancer as a result of the tests last year, in which they had their blood screened for antigens.

The next screening event is taking place at Castle Hall on West Castle Street on Thursday, October 31 from 6.30pm.

The Bridgnorth Lions also organise the annual Bridgnorth walk, which for the first time this year also included a marathon.

The event is thought to be one of the biggest in the county at raising money for charity.