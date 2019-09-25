Public offered chance to take part in archaeological dig

Severn Valley Country Park is looking for budding archaeologists to take part in its community archaeology project.

As part of the Severn Valley Lives in the Landscape project, professional archaeologists will be excavating the remains of Wood Cottage – which is located in Hall Close Coppice near the banks of the River Severn.

Alongside the professionals there will be the chance for the public to have a go with volunteer days from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, Friday , Saturday, and Sunday, October 9, 10, 12, and 13.

Community archaeology volunteers will be able to get a hands-on practical experience of archaeology and learn new skills from professional archaeologists.

They will include archaeological excavation, site photography, written recording, scaled drawings, levelling, and finds analysis.

Project officer for the Severn Valley Lives in the Landscape project, Sarah Croft, said: “Through this excavation work we hope to uncover some hidden pieces of the human story of Wood Cottage. We want to paint a picture of what life was like living on the banks of the River Severn, through what we discover. It will be an excellent opportunity for volunteers to learn new skills and more about the area along the way.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: “Shropshire has a rich history and this includes the Severn Valley. It’s great that Wood Cottage is to be excavated as we look to learn more about life in the Severn Valley through this project.

“Volunteers on recent excavations at Shrewsbury Castle and Nesscliffe Hillfort have thoroughly enjoyed the experience so I would encourage you to volunteer on this dig.”

Booking is essential as a maximum of five people can attend each day, and attendees much be over 18. To book your place or find out more please call 01746 781192.

A spokesman for the organisers added: "Volunteers will need bring lunch with them or purchase food from the visitor centre café. They will also need to wear sturdy footwear and clothing suitable for outdoor work. All tools and personal protective equipment will be provided, as well as hot drinks and biscuits."