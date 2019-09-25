Proposed changes to Shropshire’s parking strategy to come under spotlight

Shropshire Council introduced several changes to on and off-street parking last year, but some proved controversial. The council says a number of issues have since been raised and amendments are being proposed to address public concerns.

Drop-in consultation events are being held across the county and people can also fill in a consultation questionnaire online.

Among the proposed changes are those affecting resident parking permits.

It is suggested that residents who hold on-street parking permits also be allowed to park within approved car parks close by.

It follows a number of complaints over the increase in tariffs to the Riverside West elevated car park in Bridgnorth. Its use is restricted solely for off-street resident permit holders.

An amendment to the strategy is recommended that will allow residents who hold on-street parking permits to also park within suitable car parks that are in the vicinity of on-street residents’ parking schemes without having to purchase an additional off-street permit. And changes are also proposed for holiday let permits.

Loading bays across the county will also see changes preventing motorists from using them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Drivers will benefit from proposed changes to the evening /overnight tariffs on Mondays to Saturdays in Raven Meadows multi-storey car park, Shrewsbury. This would mean they start at 6pm and not 8pm and that a two-hour rather than the existing three-hour tariff cap to the evening/overnight tariffs should apply.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The new parking strategy has greatly improved the way that we manage and deliver parking services. New pay and display parking machines have been installed across the county. All new machines have facilities for cash, card and contactless payments. Digital permits and tickets are also being rolled out through the MiPermit system. Other improvements include improved ease of enforcement, improved customer satisfaction and more streamlined service with a large increase in chip and pin, contactless payments and digital ticketing.

“However, feedback shows that a few amendments are needed to improve things further and to address concerns that have been raised, and we’re now asking people for their views on these proposed changes.”

He said all responses to the consultation will be carefully considered before any changes are implemented.

The drop-in information sessions will be: Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury on October 2, 2 to 4pm; Bridgnorth Library, October 9, 2 to 4pm; Mascall Centre, Ludlow, October 16, 4 to 6pm.