Bridgnorth Carnival back despite rain

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Bridgnorth's town centre in support of the beleaguered carnival, which was due to take place in July but was called off because Severn Park was waterlogged after heavy rain.

Organisers were determined not to disappoint the town though, and worked hard to bring the traditional event back in a scaled-back fashion today.

It meant that the procession still wound through the town, the carnival queen still presented prizes to the best displays, and the family fun was still on offer in the castle grounds, though in a smaller format than usual.

The poor weather did return today, with rain throughout the afternoon. But the procession went ahead and proved impressive with some very elaborate floats and even some brave dancers.

Bridgnorth Rowing Club with their vehicle 'Simba'

The people of the town didn't let down their end of the bargain either, with hundreds of people assembled in the High Street in anticipation, umbrellas and raincoats at the ready.

Some were able to find shelter in awnings and doorways, and the rain didn't dampen the carnival atmosphere with a hot dog van and balloon-sellers in the town centre, as well as a handmade market.

There was also a host of family entertainment fixtures in the castle grounds after the parade, including food stalls and a live dancing performance.

Advertising

At the head of the procession was the Bromsgrove-based Someone at the Door community samba band, closely followed by the town's firefighters and their gleaming engine.

The carnival royalty, including the queen Robyn Gross

The carnival's queen was 15-year-old Oldbury Wells student Robyn Gross, who rode high in the procession and also handed out prizes for the best floats and walking displays.

Robyn's mother Toni said she was happy to be involved and braved the rain with a smile.

Advertising

"Robyn really enjoyed it," she said. "She got cold and she got wet but she still smiled.

"She had a nice time, she was pleased to represent them.

"Considering the weather I was impressed with how many people came out. I'm really pleased they managed to do it.

"It was a lot scaled-back, but I'm pleased that something came out of it. Everybody seemed to be enjoying it."

Bridgnorth Women's Institute

Some of the other groups who turned out and put lots of work into their displays included the Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club, St James' Youth and the Bridgnorth Women's Institute.

Bridgnorth's own running dragon Dana Power also dressed up in his dragon costume and joined the parade.