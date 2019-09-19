Menu

Hay bale fire near Bridgnorth was deliberate, say police

By Rob Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A hay bale was set on fire in a Shropshire field and police suspect arson.

The large hay bale was reported to be burning soon before 4.30pm on Wednesday at Bynd Lane, Highley.

The fire service attended and extinguished it before long.

Police are treating it as a deliberate fire, and have asked anyone with information to call 101 citing incident number 526s of September 18.

Rob Smith

