Cycling worshippers raise £1,200 for Bridgnorth church

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Cycling worshippers rode in the name of all that's holy to raise £1,200 in aid of a historic Bridgnorth chapel.

Worshippers power through the miles at Oldbury Village Hall

Parishioners from St Nicholas Church saddled up for a 24-hour challenge on static bikes at Oldbury Village Hall in Old Mill Lane on Saturday.

And the hardy bunch clocked up a sensational 2,200 miles, the equivalent on John O'Groats to Land's End, back to John O'Groats and then home to Bridgnorth.

Riders took turns on four bikes and were cheered on by well-wishers throughout the challenge.

The gruelling task was part of the Ride & Stride campaign, a national challenge set up by the national Churches Trust to encourage the public to visit historic chapels while cycling out and about.

Each year Ride & Stride raises over £1 million to help fund urgent repairs to historic churches and chapels.

Tony Norgrove, one of the organisers of the Bridgnorth group, was pleased with how well the fundraisers was backed by the community.

He said: "People seemed to really enjoy it and supported it well. I'm always up for doing something different.

"We didn't keep count of how many got involved but it was a lot. People were coming and doing their turn for half an hour or an hour, or if the bikes were all in use they were giving out cakes and sandwiches.

"They're trying to build a toilet block at the moment so I think that will be a fair bit towards it.

"The donations are still coming in."

Previous fundraising activities undertaken by the group have included support for Rupert's Revenge and helping to install a defibrillator for the village.

