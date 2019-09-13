New group aims to give Bridgnorth a sporting chance

The club folded due to a lack of volunteers, despite helping to launch the careers of some young sporting stars.

Commonwealth Games high jumper Beth Partridge and Welsh international 400m runner Rhiannon Linington-Payne both came through the club.

Now its sad closure has sparked a new organisation to try and avoid the same fate for other clubs by providing connected support and resources.

Geoff Davies from Sporting Bridgnorth said: "The new organisation, which has already had two very successful meetings, is intended to support the hard work done behind the scenes from volunteers, coaches, ex-players, and all the enthusiastic supporters of all our local sports clubs.

"This organisation was started after the recent demise back in March of the Bridgnorth Athletics Club, a prominent local club that won prestigious national awards for achievement and performance. The club was disbanded earlier this year, owing to lack of committee members and coaches.

"As a result the town lost a lot of talented young athletes and potential future stars.

"Keeping in mind that Bridgnorth has an enviable history of over achievement with its many of its great sports clubs, the question was then asked: 'Why has this happened?'"

Community approach

Mr Davies had a chance conversation with sports lecturer Dale Smallman, and from their discussion the idea for a new sports support network grew.

Sports coaches, organisers and volunteers will encourage regular contact between the sports clubs.

Mr Davies said: "The opinion was, that as the town has a relatively small population of just over 12,000, there could be several functions and operations that are duplicated between all our clubs.

"A community and team approach towards coaching, and support for all the town's clubs, could also increase memberships, and enable all our young people to enjoy and try more varied sports.

"This could serve to develop players not only in all sports, but also in their community responsibilities and social development too.

"The thinking is also that this could include clubs sharing resources, such as coaching expertise, financial expertise, sponsorship opportunities, along with sharing pitches, and even sports pitch machinery and sports apparatus and other such assets.

"The club already have the tacit support of several town councillors and several established clubs including the Rowing Club, the Canoe Club, the Cricket and Hockey Club and Cycle Bridgnorth, Bridgnorth Cycling, along with both Bridgnorth AFC and Bridgnorth Mini and Juniors, and the Rugby and Bowling Clubs have all signed up."

The next meeting will be at 7pm on October 2 at Bridgnorth AFC, where members and potential new members can learn about grants and funding with the help of Joe Lockley from Energize.

It is hoped that the group can create a two year plan for sport in the town, and a five year vision for the town's sport clubs.

Any clubs, coaches or administrators interested in joining can contact geoffreydavies@icloud.com or 07855747411