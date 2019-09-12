Menu

Hitler's maps at Bridgnorth history day

By Toby Neal | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A model depicting a scene from the Battle of Waterloo and what are said to be Hitler's invasion maps of Bridgnorth are among items at a history day in Bridgnorth to kick off the town's history week.

The week runs from September 14 to 20 at the town's library, with a chance to meet history enthusiasts and group representatives at the history day on Saturday which runs from 10am to 2pm and is a free drop-in event.

Among items on display are what are described as Hitler's invasion maps of Bridgnorth. Local historian Clive Gwilt says the documents were found in a bunker in Belgium at the end of the war and brought back by a soldier, including maps of Bridgnorth highlighting power stations, waterways, main roads, and other strategic sites.

Bridgnorth's Northgate Museum will have a display of artefacts, and there will also be a display of militaria from the Second World War. Family history volunteers will be on hand to give advice and help on local and family history research matters and medal specialist Keith Perry will be there to give advice and value British military medals.

Gerry West has a model of a scene from the Battle of Waterloo at 1/72 scale, and there will be examples of porcelain from The Caughley Society, which will also be showcasing its work.

The Museum of Carpet, Kidderminster, has demonstrations and artefacts depicting the carpet industry both in Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, while local historian Chris Owen will be highlighting Bridgnorth in the Great War, in advance of a book he has written on the subject which is published in October.

