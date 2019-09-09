Menu

Advertising

Firefighters battle bales blaze near Bridgnorth

By Lucy Todman | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a fire in a field near Bridgnorth.

Crews were called to Netherton Lane in Highley just after lunchtime yesterday, after receiving reports that bales and stubble had caught fire in a field.

Two fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

Crews used a hose reel jet and rakes, shovels and mathooks to deal with the blaze, which affected approximately 120 x 120 metres.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a 300m stretch of embankment at Eardington, near Bridgnorth also caught fire.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth and crews used beaters and knapsacks to tackle the fire.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News