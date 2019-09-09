Firefighters battle bales blaze near Bridgnorth

Crews were called to Netherton Lane in Highley just after lunchtime yesterday, after receiving reports that bales and stubble had caught fire in a field.

Two fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

Crews used a hose reel jet and rakes, shovels and mathooks to deal with the blaze, which affected approximately 120 x 120 metres.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a 300m stretch of embankment at Eardington, near Bridgnorth also caught fire.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth and crews used beaters and knapsacks to tackle the fire.