Bridgnorth steps to finally be replaced after near 18-month wait

A memorial wreath and even a plaque were laid by residents to mark 12 months since they first closed, but the Wellmeadow steps will have a permanent fix by September 17.

Running from Springfield on the Wellmeadow Estate up to Kidderminster Road, the steps were reported to have loose treads on May 21, 2018 and were closed until a temporary set were installed in May this year.

Petitions and campaigns were launched by residents over the time it was taking for repairs to start, stating that the alternative route into the town is too difficult for some, particularly older people.

Andy Wilde, interim operations manager at Shropshire Council, said the work would commence to remove the temporary steps on September 9.

The new, permanent set of steps will be built on site on Wednesday, September 11, before they are fitted and inspected over a two-day period on September 16 and 17.

Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts, Christian Lea, has been urging Shropshire Council and its contractors, Kier, to undertake the work as soon as possible since the steps first closed.

He said: "With it being 18 months since the Wellmeadow steps were originally closed off for safety reasons, I am delighted to announce to residents of Wellmeadow that a permanent set of steps will be installed over the next fortnight.

"When the steps were originally closed, it was a huge inconvenience for many residents having to walk the much longer route up the hill out of Wellmeadow, which proved to be difficult for more elderly residents.

"The installation of a temporary set of steps at the end of May came as a huge relief for residents, which enabled them once again to be able to walk the shorter route into Low Town and the Town Centre.

"Whilst the steps currently in place have proven to be an effective temporary solution, I am really pleased that after many discussions with Shropshire Council Highways officers, my perseverance has finally paid off with the permanent set of steps about to be installed.”