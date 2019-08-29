Menu

South Shropshire church to temporarily close for restoration work

By Lisa O'Brien | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A church in south Shropshire will temporarily close next month for essential work to restore the Grade II listed building.

St Mary's Church in Highley

St Mary’s Church, in Highley, will close on September 9 for the work, which will address problems with the tower, stonework and heating.

To celebrate the fact that the work is to go ahead, there will be a Songs of Praise style service on Sunday at 10am.

It will comprise of eight favourite songs and hymns chosen by the congregations around the Severn Valley Churches, but specifically in Highley.

The church building will be closed to the public from September 9 to sometime in late October for the first stage of the work.

It will then reopen for the remembrance and Christmas period, before work on the tower begins early next year.

That work should not involve further closure.

From September 15, the regular 9.30am congregation will meet in the Parish Hall.

The Harvest Festival service will be held on September 29 and everyone is welcome.

Call the parish office on 01746 861242 for more information.

