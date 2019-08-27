Tree Charter latest eco move for Bridgnorth council

Bridgnorth Town Council agreed to sign up to the Tree Charter to work towards acknowledging the environmental importance of greenery and its appropriate management at its last meeting on Wednesday(20).

Developed by The Woodland Trust in 2015, the charter was created to show support for trees, hedges and shrubs and highlight their role within communities, outlining 10 principles for councils, organisations and residents to work towards.

Having signed the charter, the council has agreed to sustain landscapes rich in wildlife; plant for the future; celebrate the power of trees to inspire; grow forests of opportunity and innovation; protect irreplaceable trees and woodland areas; plan greener local landscapes; recover health, hope and wellbeing with the help of trees; make trees accessible to all; combat the threats to habitats and strengthen our landscapes with trees.

The motion to sign the charter was proposed by Councillor Carol Whittle, who represents West ward.

Councillor Whittle said: "As Bridgnorth Town Council has previously recognised the climate change emergency and recently published information has suggested that a billion trees planted worldwide would halt the effects of climate change, adopting The Tree Charter would reinforce the town council's determination to make positive changes where possible in our efforts to move towards being carbon neutral."

The Woodland Trust is currently running a campaign that allows community groups, schools and councils to bid for free trees and shrubs.

Councillor Whittle added: "I am delighted that my colleagues around the table were supportive of the motion.

"I do appreciate that many of the principles in the charter are already part of normal business for the town council. However, formalising that work through adopting the charter is helpful and focuses the mind as well as raising the profile of The Woodland Trust’s efforts."

The Woodland Trust reached out to communities nationally in 2015 to create the charter, and had more than 70 organisations and 300 community groups respond to collect more than 60,000 stories demonstrating the importance of green spaces.

The charter network now includes parish councils, schools, community woodland groups, artists and campaigners. Stories gathered from each contributor were used to create the 10 principles and the Bridgnorth Town Council now joins more than 141,000 others in supporting the cause.