Last-minute changes made to a popular Bridgnorth outdoor cinema event

Film lovers will still be able to watch Mamma Mia – Here We Go Again! tomorrow night, but at Quayside instead of the town's Edgar Davies Ground.

The planned showing of Bohemian Rhapsody on Sunday has been cancelled, but will be rearranged for the next few months.

The film showing was going to take place as part of this year's Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival.

Mark Branigan, organiser for the festival films, said: "Due to circumstances beyond the control of the festival and Bridgnorth Rugby Club we will unfortunately have to move our cinema event this year.

"The good news is that we will be screening Mamma Mia - Here We Go Again at the Quayside on Saturday night with free admission as usual.

“We won’t be showing Bohemian Rhapsody on Sunday as planned but we will be organising a special screening of the film in Bridgnorth within the next few months.

“This year’s festival is shaping up to be one of the best ever and we would like to thank Bridgnorth Town Council for being so supportive in helping us bring free arts and entertainment to the community during this August Bank Holiday weekend.”