Appeal for people to join 15k walk for Shropshire church

Starting at St Peter's Church in Worfield, the event will also include a family-friendly treasure hunt and will raise funds to keep the church steeple's lights on throughout the year.

The 15k route will take participants around the public footpaths of Worfield parish before finishing in The Dog & Davenport Pub for refreshments.

Meeting at 9am on Saturday, October 5, the walk will start at 9.30am and the treasure hunt, which will lead youngsters around the town following a set of clues, will start at 11am.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

Tickets cost £12.50 for over 12s, £5 for under 12s with under threes going free.

Treasure hunt tickets cost £5 per person.

The event is being sponsored by a number of businesses and organisations and organisers are encouraging residents to attend to explore the parish and support the church.

Sponsoring the event are Clive Cowern Haulage and Storage, AGS Accountants, The Hundred House Hotel, Bradeney House Care Home, Anne and David Wooldridge, Swancote Energy, Davenport House and The Dog & Davenport Pub.