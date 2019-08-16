Advertising
Lightning hits Bridgnorth
Lightning is thought to have hit the roof of Bridgnorth police station and been responsible for a power cut in the town.
Firefighters were called to the police station at 4.50pm to reports of a lightning strike. A crew was examining the roof to ensure there was no fire that could spread.
At the same time properties in the High Town area lost power.
Western Power Distribution said there had been a fault on the high voltage network affecting WV16 in Bridgnorth. It said it hoped to restore power by 6.30pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment