Menu

Advertising

Lightning hits Bridgnorth

By Sue Austin | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Lightning is thought to have hit the roof of Bridgnorth police station and been responsible for a power cut in the town.

Fire service investigates reports of lightning strike at Bridgnorth police station

Firefighters were called to the police station at 4.50pm to reports of a lightning strike. A crew was examining the roof to ensure there was no fire that could spread.

At the same time properties in the High Town area lost power.

Western Power Distribution said there had been a fault on the high voltage network affecting WV16 in Bridgnorth. It said it hoped to restore power by 6.30pm.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News