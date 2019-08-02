New president for Bridgnorth Lions

George Lee has been a member of the Lions group for 10 years and will now spend the next 12 months as president.

The 79-year-old from Claverley has taken over the position from Richard Stilwell, who handed over the chains at a formal presentation.

The group, which organises a number of charitable events throughout the year including one of the county's biggest fundraisers, the Bridgnorth Walk, has just received £225.30 to put towards good causes from a charity gig.

The Bradeney Bunch, made up of musicians including the owner of Bradeney House Care Home in Worfield, Les Jones, raised the funds while performing at the Dartmouth Arms in Burnhill Green.

Mr Lee said the money will go towards helping others.

"Richard had a great year and I intend to continue in the same vein," he said.

"We will continue to serve the Bridgnorth community, helping various good causes.

"While we have plenty of projects to keep us busy we are always open to requests from local organisations or other deserving individuals.

"The Lions group are a great bunch of people and they all share the passion in wanting to help people less advantaged which is what it's all about."

The former Shropshire County and Bridgnorth District councillor added: "My late wife told me once I'd stopped being a councillor I needed something to occupy my time.

"Now I volunteer at Attingham Park for the National Trust three times a week as well as work with the Bridgnorth Lions.

"We have a number of fundraising events lined up and we're already looking at Christmas events – I'm looking forward to it.

"You have to wake up in the morning with a purpose, even if it's to just mow the lawn like mine is today."