Bridgnorth comedian having the time of his life with YouTube success - with video

Sean Horgan's video, titled What Guys Really Get Up To At The Gym, begins with he and a gang of sweaty rugby lads grunting their way through a gym before slamming a door with a sign saying "no girls allowed". They then launch spectacularly into an elegant Dirty Dancing routine.

He and friend Andy Burton, who is a professional ballroom dancer, spin around the room before the iconic end scene, where in this case the whole team lift Sean into the air.

The video has had 25k views in three days.

Watch the video here:

Sean, 29, has been doing stand-up and making videos since the beginning of the year, and was surprised at the attention the video has received.

He said: "The lads are all good friends of mine. I was writing ideas for sketches one day and I thought about Andy. He's the size of a prop forward but he can really move. The lads were all keen to get involved and it came out pretty well.

"I was in the pub with some of them just after we uploaded it and I said to them I think this will do well. I didn't expect it to do quite this well though."

Sean found himself catching the comedy bug when he took a course in Birmingham, as he was seeking a way to chill out from his intense university degree.

He said: "I started my Masters in politics last September and felt like I needed a release. I don't do much political humour though.

"I did a comedy course and there was a stand up gig at the end. It went well so I thought maybe there's something in this."

The Dirty Dancing video was uploaded to the Defini Facebook page, which Sean runs with videographer Dan Bradley. The pair are looking to do Louis Theroux-style documentaries with weird and wonderful groups in society.

Sean, who counts Telford-born comedy legend Stewart Lee as one of his inspirations, added: "We've done four videos so far and we're hoping to do more. I've got a few ideas bubbling."

If you want to see Sean in action, he will be performing stand-up at the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival in August, and will be aiming to upload monthly onto his Defini page.