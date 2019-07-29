Advertising
Firefighters rescue pet birds from blaze near Bridgnorth
Firefighters rescued the feathery residents of a home during a blaze near Bridgnorth today.
Fire crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow, Much Wenlock and Telford Central went to a house in Cleobury North to help put out the flames.
They were sent to the house at 7.39am and spent nearly three hours tackling the flames, using a 13.5m ladder, breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet and other tools.
The police and the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service were also there to offer support.
After the fire, Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "At 0739 this morning, we were mobilised to a house fire in Cleobury North with our colleagues from Bridgnorth.
"Crews worked in BA to extinguish the fire...and rescue these pretty little birdies."
