Firefighters rescue pet birds from blaze near Bridgnorth

Fire crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow, Much Wenlock and Telford Central went to a house in Cleobury North to help put out the flames.

They were sent to the house at 7.39am and spent nearly three hours tackling the flames, using a 13.5m ladder, breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet and other tools.

Part of the building was destroyed in the blaze. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

The police and the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service were also there to offer support.

After the fire, Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "At 0739 this morning, we were mobilised to a house fire in Cleobury North with our colleagues from Bridgnorth.

"Crews worked in BA to extinguish the fire...and rescue these pretty little birdies."