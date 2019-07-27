Pen makers ink up with hospital to make messages for poorly kids

Manuscript, in Highley, have linked up with Birmingham Children's Hospital for their Say Something Special project. The hospital has received plenty of letters and artwork from kind-hearted creatives ahead of World Calligraphy Day on August 14.

Patients at the hospital will also be getting creative to lift each other's spirits and stay occupied.

Miranda Williams, public fundraising manager at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re pleased to once again partner with Manuscript Pen Company on World Calligraphy Day and look forward to receiving well-wishers’ notes. It’s important for our sick kids to be able to express themselves and how they’re feeling, and letter writing is a great way to do this. This year we’ll be supporting the campaign by encouraging our patients to put pen to paper and get creative in their writing.”

Manuscript have been making pens since 1856 and at one stage provided them for the kings of Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Charlie Stockbridge, managing director of Manuscript said: “Stationery can be used in so many ways. There is no better way than spread love, joy and friendship. The Say Something Special campaign aims to do just that.”