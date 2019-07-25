Bridgnorth teams battle it out for honours in Silver Fox Cup

The inaugural AFC Bridgnorth Spartans Grey Roots tournament, featuring parents and coaches from the club, saw golden oldies roll back the years for fun in the sun at Crown Meadow on Saturday.

Eight teams battled it out, with The 82 Crew, captained by Darryl Clayworth, emerging victorious.

Kidderminster Harriers Ladies captain and Wolves Ladies record appearance holder Anne Johnson spoke at the opening ceremony, praising the club on its inclusive approach and championing girls football. She also agreed to become club ambassador.

One team, Barely Athletic, was made up of coaches and parents from the Spartans under 13 Blacks team, and included 62-year-old Clive Hawkins. He said: "50 years ago this week I was watching the lunar landings. I would have never thought then that 50 years on I would be playing my first ever competitive football match."

Kelly Woodcock, lead fundraiser for the Spartans, said: "Not only was the day full of excitement and lots of smiles from all ages, we raised and incredible £1,800 for our club. We would like to say a massive thank you to AFC Bridgnorth Town football club for letting is use their venue and to all the volunteers who made this happen. The teams are already taking about their formations for next year."