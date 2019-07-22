Salt pots worth more than £3,000 to go under the hammer at Bridgnorth

The salts, dating from the early 1900s and made by world-famous Norwegian designer David Andersen, are being sold by the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, Bridgnorth.

“We have never seen salts quite like these, they are very beautiful and superbly crafted,” said Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

John Ridgway viewing one of the salt pots

“They are made from sterling silver and guilloche enamel, the liners are engraved with 12 tiny stars and they come complete with elegant matching spoons.

“David Andersen was a world-famous designer of best quality silver items and these are a shining example of his work.

“They are currently priced at £3,200 and frankly they are worth every penny!”. The Old Mill Antiques Centre is open seven days a week, from 10am until 5pm.