Diversions in place as bridge near Bridgnorth is repaired

Derrington Bridge will be closed for repair for up to five days from Monday, August 5, between 9.30am and 4pm.

The repair works will involve repairs to washed out areas to the upstream left and downstream right verges adjacent to the bridge, and masonry work to the upstream and downstream parapets.

The bridge carries Derrington Road over the Rea Brook to the north of Ditton Priors.

The bridge must be closed to traffic while repairs are being undertaken as the road is too narrow to for the work to be carried out safely with the bridge open to traffic.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via the B4364, A458, B4368 and local roads by a signed diversion.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”