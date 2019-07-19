Plan revealed to turn country house into boutique wedding venue

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council for the transformation of Stockton Manor, a grade II* listed property situated in Norton, near Bridgnorth.

The house, which was originally built in 1702, has been unoccupied for the past two years.

The partnership behind the property, The Apley Estate and bespoke catering company, Caviar and Chips, said the proposal will breathe life into the property and creating new jobs in the local hospitality sector.

If the plans are approved the venue could open in 2020.

Together with Jonathan Holland Architects, the partnership has worked with Historic England and Shropshire Council to develop the proposals, which maintain the existing features of Stockton Manor, while helping Caviar & Chips to create a sustainable business plan that they say will provide employment and benefit the local economy.

Caviar & Chips was set up in 2017 by executive chef, Jonathan Carter-Morris, and co-founder, Marc Hornby, a local resident who lives on the Apley Estate.

The business has grown rapidly, delivering bespoke events all over the UK – from weddings in woodland settings, to fine dining in stately homes.

In its first year of trading, the company was awarded a runners-up prize at the prestigious British Wedding Awards 2017.

Apley Estate Manager, Graeme Manton, said: “The proposals have the real potential to transform the property and ensure it can be enjoyed as a wedding venue as well as providing an excellent space for business events. A thriving rural economy requires a diverse range of businesses and as a custodian over 8,500 acres, we are always looking to support local people and companies.”

Caviar & Chips co-founder and executive chef, Jonathan Carter-Morris added: “We’re really excited to be working with the Apley Estate to bring Stockton Manor back to life. It’s a beautiful property in an exquisite setting and we are keen to showcase its unique features to future wedding guests and the business community.”