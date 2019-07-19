Bridgnorth football veterans to battle it out for 'Grey Roots' cup

AFC Bridgnorth Spartans are hosting their first Grey Roots Tournament at AFC Bridgnorth Football Club on Saturday, and it promises to be a friendly but competitive affair.

Special guest Anne Johnson, Kidderminster Harriers Ladies captain and record appearance holder for Wolves Ladies, will be part of the opening ceremony.

Funds raised will go into the club, which now provides football for over 200 youngsters thanks to the success of the Spartans Little Ballers and Spartans Soccer School.

Kelly Woodcock, fundraising lead for the club, said: "We hope that all families, regardless of whether they are connected to Spartans or not, will come and enjoy the entertainment.

"As well as the football we have inflatables, BBQ, DJ Sten, side stalls, face painting, a fantastic raffle and fabulous prizes. We are super excited to have a giant inflatable football dartboard, and even more exciting is the highest scorer will win a Family Pass to London Zoo with train travel. What a start to the summer holidays!

"The club is going from strength to strength and would love the community to come and experience the enthusiasm of the Spartans family."

The tournament will run from 12pm to 5.30pm. Entry is free and the bar will be open.