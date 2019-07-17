More tributes for ‘one of a kind’ Bridgnorth mayor Jean Onions

Tributes have poured in for the mayor of Bridgnorth, Jean Onions, who died following her battle with cancer on Monday.

Becoming a councillor in 2016, she was elected mayor in May this year.

As well as her work on the town council representing Morfe ward, she was made an honorary life member of the Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce in 2015 for her contribution to the town's park and ride.

Stephen Robbins, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, said she was one of a kind.

Derek and Jean Onions in Bromley's flower shop

He said: "She did a tremendous amount of work. She loved meeting people and cared a lot for the good of the town.

"Everyone at the chamber is very saddened to hear this, she will be thoroughly missed. She was truly one of a kind and will never be replaced."

Known as a valuable asset to the town and its strong High Street trade, she worked on the town council for three years and gave up countless hours for multiple voluntary organisations.

She opened Bromley's fruit and vegetable shop in 1961 in High Street with her husband, Derek Onions, and later Bromley's florist, until retiring in 2013.

A force to be reckoned with

Sally Themans, of Love Bridgnorth, said it was no surprise many had gone out of their way to pay their respects.

"Jean worked extremely hard all of her working life in running her business, as a volunteer and in all her work for the good of the town.

"She was quite a force to be reckoned with and always had Bridgnorth's best interests at heart, I'm sure that will be said by everyone who knew her.

"She was well known as the local florist, but I really got to know her when Bridgnorth was a finalist in The Great British High Street awards – she was truly Bridgnorth through and through."

Jean Onions

Jean's deputy mayor and close friend, councillor Ron Whittle, said the whole council was deeply saddened by the news.

"On behalf of the councillors, staff and residents of Bridgnorth I wish to express the great sadness felt at the news of the death of Jean Onions," he said.

"Apart from being on the town council together, I have known Jean and her late husband very well indeed since we were in our late teens.

Jean Onions in Bromley's flower shop

"She was a true entrepreneur running their florists with good humour and professionalism. Jean was also a tireless volunteer with the Air Training Corps, the Chamber of Commerce and much more. She could be fierce and, I am pleased to say, did not suffer fools. But on the other hand had a soft heart and would defend friends and those in need with great tenacity.”

Jean became a councillor in 2016 following the death of her husband, Derek Onions, a very well-known figure in the town.