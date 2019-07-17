Claverley villagers enjoy historical exhibition

The Claverley Memories Local History Society put on their annual exhibition over the weekend which focused on family life from the 1930s onwards.

The society chose the life of Wolverhampton Wanderers legend Gerry Harris to be the main feature of the exhibition as he was born in Claverley and lived in the village most of his life.

Photographs and artefacts of all kinds were donated by Gerry's family and people from the village telling their own experiences of living in Claverley.

John Burns, vice-president of the society, said: "We chose the theme this year and thought Gerry fits into the family life of the village quite well, and he is quite a star around here.

Harry Llewellyn Painter and his wife Mary, who used to run the Boycott Arms, photographed in the 1970s

"But we have lots of other families that are also in the exhibition and many happy memories for current Claverley residents.

"There has been lots of feelings of nostalgia across the village this weekend."

The society chose to focus on Gerry's life because of his history with the village and the fact he still lives nearby today in Alveley.

Gerry was a player for Wolves for 13 years - in which time he won two league championships and one FA Cup winner's medal.

Before retiring, Gerry also played for Walsall and Wellington Town, and ended his career as player-manager of Bridgnorth Town FC.

John said they are very grateful to Gerry's family for helping them.

Treasure trove

He said: "His family have kindly allowed us access to the family archive which contains a treasure trove of family photographs and memories.

"He was a stalwart of the Wolves team when they won the Football League in 1957 and 1958 and were FA Cup winners in 1960. He was a true legend."

Gerry's son Marvin visited the exhibition as Gerry could not make it. He brought along with him some of his father's medals from back in the day.

The focus may have been on Gerry, but there were plenty of other memories of life in Claverley on display.

John said: "Many other stories are featured giving a great insight into village and family life from the 1930s to the present day.

"Gerry was the main feature but it was also about all families and all the people who live in Claverley who can recognise aspects of life in the exhibition.

Ted Farmer, left, and Gerry Harris, right, photographed in 1958

"The exhibition told the stories of villagers and the colourful local characters through family photographs, artefacts, and anecdotes."

The exhibition took place from July 13th to July 16th at Claverley Village Hall.

John said: "It has been a lovely weekend with lovely weather and lots of visitors.

"There was quite a lot of interest from football fans as well as villagers.

"Saturday and Sunday were the busiest days. The last day is more for the local’s to come and explore when the crowds have died down.

"With all the sports events going on at the weekend, we were happy with what we achieved this year and the amount of people who came to see the exhibition.

"We are very grateful to all the people from the village who have helped. Lots of people donated items from their family archives to be displayed.

"As well as people who donated gifts and amazing prizes for the raffle.

"It was a proper village effort."