Dig in: Join historians searching to unlock Albrighton's past mysteries

The public is invited to watch or even join in the excavation by the Albrighton & District Historical Society from 10am this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The group's chairman John Stretton said: "Local historians have long known about a medieval market hall that once existed in Albrighton. The history of Albrighton by Blakeway, written in the early 19th century, notes that the market hall and toll shop stood on land opposite the Crown Inn.

"Apparently it also had a lock up and stocks.

"It was with great excitement that the very dry summer of 2018 revealed what could be the outline of either the toll shop or market hall. Albrighton & District Historical Society contacted Wolverhampton Archaeology Group (WAG) and after studying the photographic evidence they attempted to uncover this fascinating past using ground resistance equipment.

"Unfortunately the amount of electrical cables and ironwork present gave inaccurate readings.

"Now the archaeologists from WAG are back and will be excavating the site using three test pits from Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21.

"The event starts at 10am each day and is open to all, you can observe how they work or indeed get involved in uncovering the layers of our past, washing/collating finds and finding out how archaeology works.

"The morning of Friday 19 will be reserved for pupils from Albrighton Primary School."

Anyone who would like to join in the dig can call John on 01902 820674. Children aged between 10 and 16 can join if accompanied by an adult.

Anyone interested in observing the dig can visit the green opposite the Crown Inn, in Albrighton's High Street, from 10am on each of the days.

Find out more about Wolverhampton Archaeology Group at www.tlaloc.demon.co.uk or find them on Facebook.